A WHO team investigating the COVID-19 origin is preparing to drop an interim report on its recent mission to China.Full Article
WHO To Throw Away Interim Report Plans on COVID-19 Origin Investigation
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THURS 5-6:30
-
WHO Cancels Interim Report on China COVID Investigation
VOA News
-
WHO halts interim report on coronavirus origins amid growing pushback
FOXNews.com
-
WHO Won’t Release Interim Report On COVID-19 Origins Amid Growing Scientific Concerns Over Legitimacy Of Its Investigation
Daily Caller
-
WHO Investigators to Scrap Plans for Interim Report on Probe of Covid-19 Origins
Upworthy