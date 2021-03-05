Creighton suspends coach Greg McDermott over 'plantation' remarks
Published
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott was suspended Thursday after he urged his players to "stay on the plantation"...Full Article
Published
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott was suspended Thursday after he urged his players to "stay on the plantation"...Full Article
Greg McDermott called his remarks “an awful mistake” and said he had offered to resign. He may return in time for the N.C.A.A...
Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott apologized for comments he made to his team where he said, according to him, 'Guys,..