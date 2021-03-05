Covid: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to stop 'whining' as deaths top 260,000
Critics condemn far-right president as ‘incurable sociopath’ after he told supporters: ‘How long are you going to keep on crying?’Full Article
While the US outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of..
Watch VideoAs much of the world sees COVID-19 cases falling or leveling off, Brazil's outbreak is only getting..
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for..