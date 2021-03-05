Biden Administration Faces Influx Of Children At U.S-Mexico Border

Biden Administration Faces Influx Of Children At U.S-Mexico Border

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoPresident Biden is sending a team to the U.S-Mexico border to brief him on the influx of unaccompanied minors being detained and what's being done to keep them safe.

A report this week found the children are being held in detention facilities for 77 hours on average as they wait for their asylum applications to be...

Full Article