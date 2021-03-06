Former Buckeye Mike Conley Jr. Makes First NBA All-Star Game
Fourteen years into his career, former Ohio State guard Mike Conley Jr. makes his first NBA All-Star team.Full Article
Booker was originally an injury replacement for Anthony Davis
Conley will make his first career All-Star appearance in his 14th NBA season. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.4..