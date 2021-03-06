Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden , posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she "looked suspicious"."I...Full Article
Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Poet Amanda Gorman: Security guard said I looked ‘suspicious’
Belfast Telegraph
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of US president Joe Biden, has said she was followed..
-
Amanda Gorman Says She Was Racially Profiled Near Her Los Angeles Home
TIME
-
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled by security guard outside her apartment
Washington Post
-
'This Is The Reality Of Black Girls': Inauguration Poet Says She Was Tailed By Guard
NPR
-
Poet Amanda Gorman Tailed By Security Who Felt She Looked 'Suspicious'
TMZ.com
You might like
More coverage
Superstar black poet 'tailed by suspicious security guard for being a threat'
Sky News
The young black poet made internationally famous by her recital during the inauguration of Joe Biden says she was followed home by..
-
African American Poet Amanda Gorman Says She Was 'Tailed' by Security Guard
VOA News
-
Amanda Gorman: US poet says security guard labelled her 'suspicious'
BBC News
-
Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Reveals She Was Racially Profiled Outside of Her Building
Just Jared
-
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat': 'This is the reality of black girls'
Upworthy