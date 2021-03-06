Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

New Zealand Herald

Published

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden , posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she "looked suspicious"."I...

Full Article