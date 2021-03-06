Pope Francis Meets With Top Iraqi Shiite Leader In Show Of Solidarity

Pope Francis Meets With Top Iraqi Shiite Leader In Show Of Solidarity

Watch VideoPope Francis joined in a historic meeting Saturday with the Iraq's top Shiite cleric. The Pope's visit with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani delivered a message of unity and peace in a country still reeling from armed conflicts over the past decade.

The pontiff's four-day religious tour is meant to improve interfaith...

