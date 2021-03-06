Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Says He Wants "to Be a Young Dad"
Published
In a new interview, Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed his hopes for his relationship and says he doesn't "mind becoming a...Full Article
Published
In a new interview, Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed his hopes for his relationship and says he doesn't "mind becoming a...Full Article
Britney Spears has broken her silence following the premiere of a powerful documentary about her life in the spotlight.
The Britney Spears conservatorship controversy is taking another dramatic turn after The New York Times released the documentary..
Sam Asghari has spoken out in support of his girlfriend Britney Spears amid a new documentary, 'Framing Britney Spears', about her,..