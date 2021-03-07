'Nomadland' sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder dead at 35
Michael Wolf Snyder, the production sound mixer for the critically acclaimed film "Nomadland," committed suicide at the age of 35.Full Article
“Nomadland” production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder has died by suicide, according his father, David Snyder. He was 35...