1 Dead After Shooting Near George Floyd Memorial
Published
One person is dead after a shooting near the George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis.Full Article
Published
One person is dead after a shooting near the George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis.Full Article
One person was shot to death Saturday night in Minneapolis at the same intersection where George Floyd died last year -- an area..
One person is dead and at least one other is reportedly hurt after a shooting Saturday night near George Floyd Square in south..