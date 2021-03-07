The Most Vulnerable Levees In The Nation Have A Lot In Common

Watch VideoThe U.S. levee system — once considered the second largest piece of the country's infrastructure "rivaled only by the highway system" — is now nearly a century old and failing inspections far more often than it passes them. Only one in 25 federal levees are rated Acceptable.
Newsy's data analysis of...
