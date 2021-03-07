President Biden Signs 'Bloody Sunday' Executive Order To Ease Voting

Watch VideoMore than a half century ago, civil rights demonstrators were beaten in Selma, Alabama by state troopers in a march for voting rights. The late Congressman John Lewis suffered a skull fracture for what he would later call "good trouble."
That Bloody Sunday in 1965 — 56 years ago — was marked this weekend by...
Watch VideoMore than a half century ago, civil rights demonstrators were beaten in Selma, Alabama by state troopers in a march for voting rights. The late Congressman John Lewis suffered a skull fracture for what he would later call "good trouble."