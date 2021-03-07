U.S. may withdraw all forces from Afghanistan after May 1: letter
Published
The U.S. government said Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made...Full Article
Published
The U.S. government said Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made...Full Article
By John Feffer*
Mohammed bin Salman is a charming fellow. The tall, dark, and handsome Saudi prince known as MbS has..
John Allen, who led coalition forces in Afghanistan, and Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, author of “Daughters of Kobani”, on women..