Sixers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't play in NBA All-Star Game due to COVID-19 contact tracing

Sixers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't play in NBA All-Star Game due to COVID-19 contact tracing

Upworthy

Published

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't play in Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game due to COVID-19 contact tracing. By Noah Levick

Full Article