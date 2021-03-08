French politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash
French politician Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash in northwest France at the age of 69, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported Sunday.Full Article
"His brutal death is a great loss," said French President Emmanuel Macron.
Conservative billionaire politician Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, French President Emmanuel Macron..