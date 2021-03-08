Iranian Women Are Hopeful On International Womenâ€™s Day â€“ OpEd

March 8 is International Women's Day. Most countries in the world recognizeÂ International Women's Day, commemorate women with celebrations and evaluate women's achievements in their country over the past year.
However, this is not the case in Iran. The clerical regime does not recognize women's rights and does not honor women...
