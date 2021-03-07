Kyle Larson scores first win with Hendrick Motorsports at Las Vegas
Kyle Larson led a race-high 103 laps on his way to the win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - his first Cup victory since October 2019.Full Article
With a three second lead on Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson dominated the field and has won the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 in Las..