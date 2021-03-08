Steph Curry sinks final shot, tops Mike Conley for second 3-point title
Stephen Curry shot his way to another 3-point title and Domantas Sabonis made sure the Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs.Full Article
Steph Curry got hot late and made 10 of his last 11 shots, including the final money ball, to edge Mike Conley 28-27 in the final..