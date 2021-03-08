How Donald Trump administration left indelible mark on US immigration courts
On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then US attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. "The vast majority of asylum claims are not valid," he said during a swearing-in ceremony in Falls Church, Virginia, according to his prepared remarks. If judges do their job, he said, "the number of illegal aliens and the number of baseless claims will fall."Full Article