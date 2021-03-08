Austrian officials have halted immunizations of a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution. An investigation is ongoing over the death of one individual and the illness of another.Full Article
COVID-19 Vaccine Death: Austria Suspends AstraZeneca
