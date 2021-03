International female journalists were honoured on Women’s Day, including The Shift journalist Alice Taylor and Corinne Vella, sister of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Together with Hannah Ajala from West Africa, Pakistani journalist Afia Salam, Kathy Gannon, Sulome Anderson, Canan Kaya, Aylin Nazliaka, Léa Lejeune and others, they have been honoured by the Coalition for […]