Equatorial Guinea explosions kill at least 31, injure hundreds more
At least 31 people died in multiple explosions at a military base in the port city of Bata, in Equatorial Guinea, the Central African...Full Article
A fire near an arsenal in the barracks caused ammunition to explode
A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 400 others,..