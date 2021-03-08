Court TV: Appeals Court Delays Derek Chauvin Trial

Watch VideoAn unexpected turn of events today in downtown Minneapolis for day one in the start of the trial against Derek Chauvin – the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd almost a year ago.
We expected for jury selection to begin today, but because of a court...
Watch VideoAn unexpected turn of events today in downtown Minneapolis for day one in the start of the trial against Derek Chauvin – the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd almost a year ago.