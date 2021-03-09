A Blunt Letter From US Secretary Blinken To Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – Analysis

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has written a blunt letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing a UN-led conference in Turkey of representatives of six countries to discuss a "unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan".
In the letter sent on February 28, 2021, Secretary Blinken signaled that the Biden...
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has written a blunt letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing a UN-led conference in Turkey of representatives of six countries to discuss a "unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan".