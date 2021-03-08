Woman accused of spitting on Asian man in Silicon Valley charged with hate crime, battery
A woman accused of spitting on Asian American man and yelling an ethnic slur as he dined outdoors in Silicon Valley has been charged...Full Article
Mountain View police say they arrested a 39-year-old woman after she allegedly spat on the man and yelled racist comments as he..