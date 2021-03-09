Buckingham Palace's reaction in focus after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview
All eyes are on Buckingham Palace for a response to the explosive interview given by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.Full Article
Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey after it was aired..
In a second teaser clip of Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating..