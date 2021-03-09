Throughout the planet, there has been much talk about systemic racism. In the United States, which has had a long history of racism embedded in an economic mode of production, the continued questionable shootings of Black citizens in the streets of America have given rise to the movement 'Black Lives Matter'. They do matter....Full Article
The Case Of Systemic Racism – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Weaponization Of The Term ‘Far Right’ – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Shane J. Coules*
Economist Thomas Sowell once said that the word 'racism' is like ketchup: it can be put on..