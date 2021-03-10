Jimmy Carter 'saddened and angry' over Georgia voting restriction efforts
Published
Former President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday denounced recent Republican-led efforts to restrict voter access in his home state of Georgia,...Full Article
Published
Former President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday denounced recent Republican-led efforts to restrict voter access in his home state of Georgia,...Full Article
"Many of the proposed changes are reactions to allegations of fraud for which no evidence was produced," the 96-year-old former..
Republican lawmakers are on the offense with voting laws after Georgians voted for President Biden and two Democratic senators.