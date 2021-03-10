Piers Morgan leaves Britain morning show after Meghan and Prince Harry comments
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said Tuesday.Full Article
"Oprah With Meghan and Harry" only just premiered in the UK on Monday night, but many viewers had a similar reaction to those who..
Piers Morgan will be leaving "Good Morning Britain" after he walked off the set while arguing with a colleague about Meghan Markle..