The Japanese government has decided to stage the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with no overseas spectators due to the threats of COVID-19.Full Article
Japan Bans Overseas Fans From Tokyo Olympics
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics organisers consider banning overseas fans
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Japanese government reportedly plans to stop international fans coming to watch the Tokyo Olympics, in an effort to prevent the..
-
Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Tokyo Olympics to go ahead, but no foreign fans allowed
CBS News
-
Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators due to COVID-19 concerns
Hindu
-
Japan to Bar Foreign Spectators From Tokyo Olympics
Newsmax
You might like
More coverage
Japan to decide on overseas spectators for Tokyo Olympics by March 25
The Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 will make a decision by the start of the torch relay on March 25 whether fans from overseas..
Reuters - Sports
Japan prepares to ban overseas spectators from Tokyo Games
Japan’s government is reportedly leaning towards banning all overseas spectators for the Olympics and Paralympics, with a..
Brisbane Times