A British police officer who works in the Diplomatic Protection Command in Westminster has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing marketing executive Sarah Everard.Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 49, a father...Full Article
Sarah Everard disappearance: Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder over Sarah Everard disappearance
Daily Record
Marketing executive Ms Everard vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.
-
Sarah Everard disappearance: Met officer arrested on suspicion of murder
BBC Local News
-
Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following Sarah Everard disappearance
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman
Brisbane Times
-
Sarah Everard: UK police officer arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of 33-year-old
euronews
You might like
More coverage
Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder over Sarah Everard disappearance
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A police officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.On Wednesday, the..
Officer arrested on suspicion of murder
Sky News UK Studios
Police officer from Kent arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap
Sevenoaks Chronicle