The US Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next US attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's...Full Article
US Senate confirms Merrick Garland as Attorney General
Merrick Garland is the U.S. attorney general; here's why the role can get controversial
Merrick Garland has been confirmed as attorney general. Here's what his role will be as a high-ranking member of Biden's cabinet.
Senate confirms Merrick Garland as Biden attorney general in bipartisan vote
Judge Merrick Garland will be the next U.S. attorney general after the Senate confirmed him with a vote of 70 to 30.