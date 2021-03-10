UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds
Published
A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is...Full Article
Published
A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is...Full Article
Health Watch 11/16
A growing and coordinated attack on the rights of transgender people is taking place through state legislation and sadly it is..