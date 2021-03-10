Fans of Diego Maradona have marched for "justice" amid investigations into how the football icon died and whether there was any negligence in his care.Full Article
Maradona fans march for 'justice' over legend's death
Fans of Diego Maradona marched through Buenos Aires to demand "justice" after an investigation was launched into the Argentine..