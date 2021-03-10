Biden’s Pro-Israel ICC Stance Rankles With Arab Americans – OpEd

US President Joe Biden’s move to oppose the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate potential war crimes in the Occupied Territories jeopardizes all of the promises he has given and actions he has taken to empower Arab Americans.
During his presidential election campaign, Biden outlined what was...
US President Joe Biden’s move to oppose the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate potential war crimes in the Occupied Territories jeopardizes all of the promises he has given and actions he has taken to empower Arab Americans.