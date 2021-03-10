Malaysian Christian Publications Can Use Word ‘Allah’ For God, High Court Rules

Malaysian Christian Publications Can Use Word ‘Allah’ For God, High Court Rules

Eurasia Review

Published

Malaysian Christians are allowed to use the word “Allah” to refer to God in educational publications, a High Court ruled on Wednesday in ending a decades-long ban, which the court said was unconstitutional because it restricted religious freedom.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court further ruled that a 1986 directive by the home...

Full Article