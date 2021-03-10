Malaysian Christian Publications Can Use Word ‘Allah’ For God, High Court Rules

Malaysian Christians are allowed to use the word “Allah” to refer to God in educational publications, a High Court ruled on Wednesday in ending a decades-long ban, which the court said was unconstitutional because it restricted religious freedom.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court further ruled that a 1986 directive by the home...
