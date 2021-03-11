US Congress passes $1.9T Covid relief bill in win for Biden
Published
$1,400 direct payments to most of the Americans and extending $300 weekly unemployment benefits into early September are among the key attractionsFull Article
Published
$1,400 direct payments to most of the Americans and extending $300 weekly unemployment benefits into early September are among the key attractionsFull Article
The U.S. House voted to approve a nearly $2 trillion relief plan Wednesday. Just one Democrat voted against it. The COVID relief..
House Democrats are now sending the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature...