The UK has seen a steep drop in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths - but the picture in much of the rest of Europe is very different.Full Article
Hospital beds run out across Europe as COVID cases rise in 75% of countries
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
KCID: California's 23rd Congressional District
KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield
October 29, 2016
COVID cases in Portugal rise rapidly, Germany sends support
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Pakistan: Darkening Shades Of Grey – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
11pm-2021-01-17
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-16
11pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN