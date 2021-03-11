US will share COVID-19 vaccines with world if there is surplus, says US President Biden
Published
"If we have a surplus, we are going to share with the rest of the world," said US President Joe Biden.Full Article
Published
"If we have a surplus, we are going to share with the rest of the world," said US President Joe Biden.Full Article
The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada..
By Reid Standish*
After declaring victories over extreme poverty and the coronavirus, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has..