Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz
Published
The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both...Full Article
Published
The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both...Full Article
Patrick Mahomes is having a bad week in Kansas City
“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.