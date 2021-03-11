Covid-19: Six European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears
Published
Seven European countries – Denmark, Norway, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg – have suspended all or part of their...Full Article
Published
Seven European countries – Denmark, Norway, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg – have suspended all or part of their...Full Article
The vaccine will not be used for 14 days while investigators probe reports of possible ‘serious side-effects’.
Austria’s national medicines regulator has suspended use of a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine after four patients were diagnosed..