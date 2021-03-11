Fukushima: Japan mourns victims of earthquake and nuclear disaster ten years on
Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Suga took part in a memorial for the more than 20,000 estimated victims, while singer Lady Gaga...Full Article
Watch VideoJapan marked a decade since the Fukushima disaster with a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear..
Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit its northeastern region,..