Duke's season is over after COVID-19 positive forces Blue Devils out of ACC basketball tournament
Duke has pulled out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program.Full Article
Duke had won its first two ACC tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in conference games.
The Blue Devils are coming off consecutive wins in the ACC tourney and were set to face FSU on Thursday