Sharon Osbourne defends supporting Piers Morgan
Published
Things got a bit intense Wednesday on "The Talk" when the discussion turned to Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.Full Article
Published
Things got a bit intense Wednesday on "The Talk" when the discussion turned to Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.Full Article
Sharon Osbourne says its like 'being put in an electric chair' for defending Piers Morgan
Sharon Osbourne grew emotional on her show The Talk on Wednesday as she defended supporting Piers Morgan.