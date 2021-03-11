A third-degree murder charge has been brought against the former police officer charged in George Floyd's death - a move that could increase the odds of a murder conviction in what will be one of the highest-profile police trials in the US.Full Article
George Floyd death: Third-degree murder charge brought against police officer
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Derek Chauvin Now Facing 3rd Degree Murder
CBS 2 New York
The former Minneapolis police officer accused of causing George Floyd's death is now facing an additional charge.
You might like
More coverage
Honig explains significance of third-degree murder charge in Chauvin trial
Bleacher Report AOL
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin..
-
Judge in Derek Chauvin trial reinstates charge of third-degree murder
CBS News
-
Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge over death of George Floyd
Sydney Morning Herald
-
George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated
BBC News
-
Judge Reinstates 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin
NPR