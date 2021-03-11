Michigan State basketball drilled by Maryland, 68-57, in Big Ten tournament
Published
Michigan State basketball opened an early double-digit lead, then Spartans were dominated by Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten tournament in...Full Article
Published
Michigan State basketball opened an early double-digit lead, then Spartans were dominated by Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten tournament in...Full Article
Tom Izzo isn't making any assumptions about Michigan State's NCAA Tournament status heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News joins Justin Rose to break down Michigan State's win over Michigan and look ahead to the Big..