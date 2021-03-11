'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond speaks out after husband and nephew are injured in car crash
Published
The Food Network star's husband Ladd and nephew, Caleb, were responding to a fire near the family's ranch when their trucks collided.Full Article
Published
The Food Network star's husband Ladd and nephew, Caleb, were responding to a fire near the family's ranch when their trucks collided.Full Article
Following a scary fire truck collision near the Drummond family farm in Osage County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Ree Drummond's..
The fire trucks driven by Ladd Drummond and Caleb Drummond are said to have collided head on when the two of them responded to a..