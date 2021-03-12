WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC Jessica Camilleri has received a sentence of 21 years and seven months for the brutal decapitation killing of her mother Rita in 2019.The offender sobbed and then people in the court room clapped after...Full Article
Woman who beheaded mother gets 21 years in prison
‘Stern sentence’: Jessica Camilleri gets 21 years jail for decapitating mother
A woman who killed her mother in a frenzied and unprovoked stabbing attack has been jailed for at least 16 years and two months.
