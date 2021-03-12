Russian doctor explains AstraZeneca vaccine deaths in Europe

Alexander Myasnikov, the Сhief Doctor of Moscow Hospital №71, a TV presenter, explained reasons behind the deaths of European citizens after their vaccination with AstraZeneca drug.According to him, those patients who died due to thrombosis after vaccination had risks for their development. The doctor recalled that the occurrence of blood clots was always dangerous, but the likelihood of lethal outcome was due to the scale of the process. No vaccine can guarantee 100-percent safety yet, Myasnikov added. "Today, as we know, with all vaccinations against COVID-19, there is about one serious complication per one million injections. Therefore, one cannot say that AstraZeneca is a deadly vaccine," he explained. The doctor also noted that the Russian vaccine would still not be able to make its way to the European market for economic reasons.