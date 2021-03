Gautam Adani's coffer rose from $ 16.2 billion to an astonishing $ 50 billion in the year 2021. There is a growth of $ 34 billion in just a year. In comparison to this, Mukesh Ambani grew $ 8.1 billion. Gautam Adani with a $ 34 billion wealth surge, has left behind big names in the international business arena such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.